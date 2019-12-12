Stewart, Nora Jean Taylor

Nora Jean Taylor Stewart, age 80, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Cambridge House. She was born on May 18, 1939, a daughter of the late Donald Clinton and Dessie Brown Taylor. She was a lifelong resident of Bristol and formerly attended Virginia Avenue Baptist Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilber Stewart; a sister and three brothers, Dwight Denton, Harold Denton and Lewis Taylor. Surviving include her daughter, Christina Kilgore and husband, Glenn; son, Russell Stewart; grandchildren, Shawn Stewart, Lindsey Rasnake and husband, Ryan, Dacey Kilgore, and Breonna Kilgore; great-grandson, Paxton Stewart; and several nieces and nephews. The committal service will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Joe Hensley officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
