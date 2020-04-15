Stewart, Kiyoko

Kiyoko Stewart, affectionately known as "Kay", of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 89. Kay was born on February 15, 1931, in Nagoya, Japan. She was raised in Nagoya and met her husband (USAF) while he was stationed there, married, and then traveled the world caring for her family prior to settling down in Millerburg, Ky., Winchester, Ky., then Abingdon, Va. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Will Stewart, her parents, and four siblings. An avid crafter, sewer, and gardener, Kay was happiest sharing her artistic crafts and "green thumb" with everyone that she met. Kay was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and loyal friend. She was a devoted University of K.y basketball fan, never missing a game while dressed in her "KY BLUE" shirts. Survivors include her three children, Lizzie (Jim) Mann, Abingdon, Va.; William, Lexington, Ky.; and Peggy (Sam) Welch of Winchester, Ky.; granddaughters Casey Welch, Mandy (Nathan) Phillips, Taylor Welch, and Brandi Hopkins; great grandchildren, and several very special nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date, when Kay will be interred with her husband at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville, Ky. The family of Mrs. Stewart would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank You!" to the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living and Kindred Hospice of Wytheville for their compassionate and kind care shared with her in making her last few months a more comfortable and dignified life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Stewart's name to Kindred Hospice, 245 Holston Road, Wytheville, VA 24382 or to Happy Tails Animal Rescue of Washington County, VA, POB 95, Abingdon, VA 24212. Condolences can be sent to Kay's family at the funeral home's website, www.carecremationservice.com. Care Cremation and Funeral Service, Lexington, Ky., is honored to be entrusted with final care.

