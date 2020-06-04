Stevens, Pearl Lanelle

Pearl Lanelle Stevens, age 94, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 7, 1926, a daughter of the late Frank and Bess McCracken Hayden, and she was a lifelong resident of Bristol. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Stevens. Surviving include her daughters, Sherry Sparger and Rene Stevens; grandsons, Jeff Sparger, and Brad Sparger and wife, Kristina; great-granddaughter, Gabby Sparger; great-grandson, Caleb Sparger; brother, Paige Hayden; sisters, Margaret Leonard and Ethel Widner; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no formal services held at this time. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Explosives found near Richlands; residents asked to leave homes
-
Thirteen charged for attempting to smuggle drugs into Sullivan County Jail
-
NASCAR: There will be no booing of Kyle Busch at BMS today
-
Ratcliffe, Dr. Kelly Denise Price
-
Reactions mixed to executive order on face coverings that takes effect today in Virginia
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.