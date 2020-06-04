Stevens, Pearl Lanelle

Pearl Lanelle Stevens, age 94, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 7, 1926, a daughter of the late Frank and Bess McCracken Hayden, and she was a lifelong resident of Bristol. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Stevens. Surviving include her daughters, Sherry Sparger and Rene Stevens; grandsons, Jeff Sparger, and Brad Sparger and wife, Kristina; great-granddaughter, Gabby Sparger; great-grandson, Caleb Sparger; brother, Paige Hayden; sisters, Margaret Leonard and Ethel Widner; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no formal services held at this time. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

