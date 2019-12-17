Mollie O. Sneed Stevens, age 78, formerly of Richmond, Va. and Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services with the Rev. Thomas L. Quickel Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service. An inurnment service will be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 (www.diabetes.org) or the National Kidney Foundation, Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 (www.kidney.org). Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blevinscares.com. Ms. Stevens and her family is in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services; ph.#: 276-669-6141.

