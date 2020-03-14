Mary Elizabeth Stevens (Betty Deen Steele), 86, of Front Royal, Va., passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the home of her son, Michael Stevens. Betty Deen was born in Bristol, Tenn., on January, 28, 1934. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Steele and Maude Countiss; and brothers, John and Frank Steele. Betty Deen graduated from Marion College in Marion, Va. in 1954. She retired from the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. in 1990. She returned to Bristol, Tenn., upon retirement. She is survived by her son, Michael Stevens (Paget); granddaughter, Elizabeth Grace Stevens; brothers, Arthur and Edward Steele; and sister, Estella Steele Stahr. Betty Deen's wishes were for her ashes to be scattered on the beloved knobs and hills of the Steele family farm by her son, Michael.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Stevens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

