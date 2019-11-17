ABINGDON, Va. Joe Franklin Stevens was born on July 7, 1944, and on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the age of 75, he earned his wings as Heaven gained a beautiful angel and we said goodbye to ours. Joe left us with the gift of his love and irreplacable memories. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Rhonda Stevens; his children, Kellie, Randall, Brooke, Clayton, Kylee, Kaytlynn, Josh, as well as Rick, Kennette, and Kendall. Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Joe Franklin Stevens is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210. 276-623-2700.