Stevens, Brady Lee

Brady Lee Stevens, 78, of Cleveland, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born in Buchanan County, Va., on August 5, 1941, he was the son of the late Clovis and Thelma (Hurley) Stevens. He was a retired coal miner after working for Pittston Coal Company for 30 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William, Billy, and Harold Stevens and his sister, Judith Stevens. Survivors include his loving wife, Shirley Stevens; daughter, Regina St. Clair and husband, Danny; son, Doug Stevens and wife, Crystal; stepsons, Mark Trent and wife, Tina and Brian Trent and wife, Amanda; 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; brothers, James Stevens, Sandy Stevens, Ralph Stevens and wife, Brenda, Mike Stevens and wife, Patty, and Terry Stevens and wife, Robin; and sisters, Trish Stiltner and Shirley Keen and husband, Larry. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Immediately following the visitation for Mr. Stevens, family and friends will go in procession to Temple Hill Memorial Park. A service will be held in the mausoleum with the Rev. Brian Trent and the Rev. Leon Musick officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Share memories and condolences with the Stevens family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Brady Stevens, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 8
Visitation
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

