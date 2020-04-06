MARION, Va. James "Jimmy" Steven Teaster, age 65 passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home. Jimmy was born in Marion to the late James Herbert Teaster and Marion Teaster and was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Widner and a stepson, Daniel Tuell. He was retired from the Virginia Department of Corrections with over 20 years of service. He also sold insurance and worked at Harwood Manufacturing. Survivors include his wife, Mary Teaster; children, Angelina Chatham, Jason Teaster and wife, Jennifer, Joshua Teaster and partner, Sherry, Jeffrey Teaster and partner, Donna; grandchildren, Jacob Armstrong, Marshall Tuell, Chase Chatham, Jessie Chatham, Jalen Teaster, Aisleigh Teaster, Baylee Teaster, Virginia "Birdie" Teaster, Christian Teaster; stepmother, Elizabeth "Bobby" Blevins Teaster; stepsister, Sharon Cregger and husband, David; special friends, Donna Medlin, Dianna Foster, Glenn and Jackie Wilson, Ron West, and Abundant Life Church Family as well as Russell's Chapel Church Family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of SWVA for the care given to Jimmy and the family. Private family graveside funeral services will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery with the Rev. Herman Cress and Pastor Josh Pickett officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Teaster Family.
