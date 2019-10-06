ABINGDON, Va. Sandra "Sandy" Kay Sternberg, age 63, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Va. Sandy was a beloved daughter, sister and wife. She was a wonderful friend and the light of her family. Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice "Butch" Peter Sternberg II; father, Levy James Craig; niece, Erica Whitt. Sandy is survived by her mother, Lorraine Kalb, Glade Spring, Va.; sisters, Sharey Hammacker and husband, Vaughn, Abingdon, Va., Elizabeth Ann Whitt and husband, David, Chestnut Mound, Tenn.; brothers, Donald Craig and wife, Paula, Kershaw, S.C., James Craig and wife, Debbie, Baltimore, Md.; and several nieces and nephews. The family will have a private graveside service in South Carolina. To share memories of Sandra Kay "Sandy" Sternberg, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Sandy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion Va. 24354.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Harbor House closing after 28 years in Abingdon
-
Teen in Tennessee killed himself after intimate messages to another boy were leaked by classmates, his family says
-
VHSL Playoff Power Point Ratings released for first time in 2019
-
Studio Brew may close unless Bristol, Virginia releases deed
-
Bristol Tennessee City Council approves plan to redevelop Shelby Street block
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389