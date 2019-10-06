ABINGDON, Va. Sandra "Sandy" Kay Sternberg, age 63, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Va. Sandy was a beloved daughter, sister and wife. She was a wonderful friend and the light of her family. Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice "Butch" Peter Sternberg II; father, Levy James Craig; niece, Erica Whitt. Sandy is survived by her mother, Lorraine Kalb, Glade Spring, Va.; sisters, Sharey Hammacker and husband, Vaughn, Abingdon, Va., Elizabeth Ann Whitt and husband, David, Chestnut Mound, Tenn.; brothers, Donald Craig and wife, Paula, Kershaw, S.C., James Craig and wife, Debbie, Baltimore, Md.; and several nieces and nephews. The family will have a private graveside service in South Carolina. To share memories of Sandra Kay "Sandy" Sternberg, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Sandy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion Va. 24354.

