John "Steve" Stephen Steele, 55, formally of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Nashville General Hospital in Nashville, Tenn. Steve graduated from Tennessee High School and attended ETSU. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Blountville, Tenn. He loved music and enjoyed playing the guitar. Camping and fishing were among his favorite past times. Steve was proceeded in death by his father, John Henry Steele; grandparents, George and Emma Tallman, Maude Countiss and Charles Steele. He is survived by his mother, JoAnn T. Steele; sister, Jenny Miller (Curtis); nephew, John McKinley Miller; and several uncles, aunts and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Donations can be made in Steve's name either online at NAMI.org, by phone at 1-888-999-NAMI (6264), or by mail to NAMI, PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Steele family.

To plant a tree in memory of John Steele as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments