Shirley Ann Trivett Statzer, 79, of Bristol, Va., passed away at her residence on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, Va. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Scott Price officiating. The committal service and interment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va. Due to current health concerns the family has requested everyone attending to please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Fellowship Chapel, 201 Crockett St., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Statzer and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.
