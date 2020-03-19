Nancy Ellen Statzer, age 71, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Born on February 14, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Geraldine Nunley and Iowa Duane Morrison. She spent most of her life in Russell County, Va., where she enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and her dog Kitty. She was a dedicated member of Honaker Chapel Church in Castlewood, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy "Tim" Statzer; brothers, Robert Duty II and Richard Duty; and nephew, Freddy Morrison. Nancy is survived by her husband, Roger Statzer; son, Roger "Tony" Statzer and wife, Kim; daughter, Penny Campbell and husband, Duane; daughter-in-law, Lisa Statzer; grandsons, Derick Lester, Jonathan Statzer and wife, Haley, and Zane Campbell and wife, Catlin; granddaughters, Kati Statzer and Kelly Statzer; sisters, Deloris Riggs and Janice Jones; brothers, Darrell Duty and wife, Marjorie and Thomas Duty and wife, Sharon; sister-in-law, Loretta Duty; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Derick Lester, Jonathan Statzer, Rodney Mumpower, Todd Riggs, Darrell Duty, and Thomas Duty. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Honaker Chapel Church. Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Scotty Perkins officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at West Hill Cemetery in Lebanon. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
8:00PM
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
VHSL CLASS 2 BOYS BASKETBALL: Gate City's Scott Vermillion questions John Marshall's player pipeline
-
Eight Northeast Tennessee men charged in human trafficking investigation
-
Developers discuss plans for development in downtown Bristol
-
Grandmother: Last time saw missing toddler was in September
-
BTCS emails: Tudor asked for raise before taking interim position
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389