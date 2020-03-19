Nancy Ellen Statzer, age 71, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Born on February 14, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Geraldine Nunley and Iowa Duane Morrison. She spent most of her life in Russell County, Va., where she enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and her dog Kitty. She was a dedicated member of Honaker Chapel Church in Castlewood, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy "Tim" Statzer; brothers, Robert Duty II and Richard Duty; and nephew, Freddy Morrison. Nancy is survived by her husband, Roger Statzer; son, Roger "Tony" Statzer and wife, Kim; daughter, Penny Campbell and husband, Duane; daughter-in-law, Lisa Statzer; grandsons, Derick Lester, Jonathan Statzer and wife, Haley, and Zane Campbell and wife, Catlin; granddaughters, Kati Statzer and Kelly Statzer; sisters, Deloris Riggs and Janice Jones; brothers, Darrell Duty and wife, Marjorie and Thomas Duty and wife, Sharon; sister-in-law, Loretta Duty; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Derick Lester, Jonathan Statzer, Rodney Mumpower, Todd Riggs, Darrell Duty, and Thomas Duty. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Honaker Chapel Church. Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Scotty Perkins officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at West Hill Cemetery in Lebanon. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

