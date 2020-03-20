Nancy Ellen Statzer, age 71, of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at West Hill Cemetery in Lebanon. Pallbearers will be Derick Lester, Jonathan Statzer, Rodney Mumpower, Todd Riggs, Darrell Duty and Thomas Duty. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Honaker Chapel Church. Share condolences with the Statzer family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

