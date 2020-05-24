LEBANON, Va. James Donald Statzer, 76, went to be with the Lord, on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born on January 21, 1944, he was the son of the late Albert and Anna Lynn Dameron Statzer. He lived in the Fork Ridge area of Lebanon. He was a loving husband and father. He served in the U.S. Army. Construction was his trade and he was also self-employed and drove his own truck. He raced super late model dirt cars and drove in the NASCAR series. He was one of the best mechanics around and enjoyed working on the farm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of forty seven years, Linda Jean Statzer; sister, Francis Statzer; and brother, Terry Wayne Statzer. He is survived by his daughters, Nada Kennedy and husband, Travis, and Brenda Oliver; brothers, Gene Statzer and wife, Thelma and Albert Jefferson Statzer Jr.; grandchildren, Kayla Peterson, Anna Polifka and husband, Devon, Colton Kennedy; and a great-grandchild, Everleigh Haize Polifka. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Temple Hill Mausoleum with Preacher Bud Smith officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Combs Funeral Service Chapel and follow in procession to Temple Hill. Serving as pallbearers will be Phillip Statzer, Sam Hurd, Billy Hawkins, Travis Kennedy, Chris Statzer, and Jeff Statzer. Honorary pallbearer will be Gene Statzer. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Statzer family.

