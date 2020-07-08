Statzer, Doris Gay

ABINGDON, Va. Doris Gay Statzer, 86, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Abingdon Health & Rehab Center. She was born on July 1, 1934, in Washington County, Va., to the late Robert Roark and Lula Wade Jordan Roark. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Dean Statzer; two sons, Henry Statzer Jr. and Kenneth Statzer; three brothers and four sisters. Doris worked over 25 years as a CNA at Grace Healthcare and Abingdon Manor. She enjoyed gardening and working with flowers. Doris loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her children, Brenda Eades (Steve) of Bristol, Va., and David Statzer (Allison) of Meadowview, Va.; daughter-in-law, Cindy Statzer of Glade Spring, Va.; grandchildren, Derek Johnson, Adriananna Statzer, Matthew Eades, Colin Eades, Blake Eades, Jacob Statzer and Devin Statzer; nine great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Shirley Salyer, Agnes Statzer and Ann Roark; and several special nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express a sincere thank you to the staff of Abingdon Health & Rehab for the care shown to Doris. Visitation will be held from 1 until 1:45 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., in the chapel with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Flowers are appreciated or memorial gifts can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Statzer.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Statzer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.