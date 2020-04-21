Judy C. Starks, 73, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at NHC Health Care, Bristol, Va. She was born in Bristol, Va., on March 26, 1947, a daughter of the late James Bryant and Mary Loraine Smith Starks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Judy attended New Grace Baptist Church, Bristol, Tenn. She enjoyed watching TV, playing Bingo, doing puzzles and coloring. Judy is survived by her sisters, Louise Carrier and husband, Cecil and Doris Roop and husband, Harley; brother, Dale Starks and wife, Nancy; several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, a private family Graveside Service will be conducted at Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Bristol, Va. On behalf of the family, and during these unprecedented times, continue to support the family through their loss by sending cards, making phone calls, or placing on-line condolences at www.BlevinsCares.com until formal services are held. Ms. Starks and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

