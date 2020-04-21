Judy C. Starks, 73, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at NHC Health Care, Bristol, Va. She was born in Bristol, Va., on March 26, 1947, a daughter of the late James Bryant and Mary Loraine Smith Starks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Judy attended New Grace Baptist Church, Bristol, Tenn. She enjoyed watching TV, playing Bingo, doing puzzles and coloring. Judy is survived by her sisters, Louise Carrier and husband, Cecil and Doris Roop and husband, Harley; brother, Dale Starks and wife, Nancy; several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, a private family Graveside Service will be conducted at Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Bristol, Va. On behalf of the family, and during these unprecedented times, continue to support the family through their loss by sending cards, making phone calls, or placing on-line condolences at www.BlevinsCares.com until formal services are held. Ms. Starks and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED THIS EVENING. FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 35 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION, MAINLY IN SHELTERED VALLEYS. * WHERE...IN TENNESSEE, JOHNSON, SOUTHEAST CARTER AND UNICOI COUNTIES. IN VIRGINIA, RUSSELL AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.