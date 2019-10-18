Stephen Clyde Stanfield, age 66, of Bluff City, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from his residence. Stephen was the son of the late Reverend Clarence Fletcher Stanfield and Mary Alice Smith Stanfield. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Overbay. Stephen was a graduate of ETSU, obtaining a Bachelor's Degree. He was a certified EA (Enrolled Agent) and a CEBS (Certified Employee Benefits Specialist). He had worked at Sperry Univac in the Personnel Department with retirement and insurance and then as a consultant at SESCO, where he had also served as Vice President. Then he started his own business, Stanfield, Thomas and Associates, where he did accounting and taxes for over 30 years. Stephen was a member of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, where he served as both a Deacon and the Adult Sunday School Teacher and was a member of the TIPS Club. He also enjoyed his pet cats, Missy and Butch. Those left to cherish his many wonderful memories include his wife of 44 years, Judy Montgomery Stanfield, of the home; a sister-in-law, Mary Jo Julian and husband, Johnny, of Hampton; a brother-in-law, David Montgomery and wife, Lisa, of Hampton; his mother-in-law, Betty Jo Montgomery, of Hampton; an uncle, Dr. J.M. Galloway of Nashville; and an aunt, Joyce Blallock and husband, Asa, of Florida. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. A service to honor the life of Stephen Clyde Stanfield will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in the Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church in Bluff City with the Rev. David Montgomery and the Rev. Rusty Verran, officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the church, prior to the service on Saturday or friends may visit at the home at other times. The graveside service will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Barry Mounts, Charlie Tuck, Greg Greene, Bobby Fleenor, Jared McKinney and Johnny Julian. Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church. The family would like to especially thank Mary Jo Julian (sister-in-law) for all of her help and kindness and Amedysis Hospice for the wonderful care given to Stephen. Also, to everyone that brought food, visited and prayed for Stephen and the family. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, 1727 Chinquapin Grove Road, Bluff City, TN 37618. Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Mr. Stanfield and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.
