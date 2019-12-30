CLINTWOOD, Va. Richard "Andy" Andrew Stallard, age 38, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Johnson City Medical Center. Andy was a member of the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department, where he proudly served his community for many years. He was a 1999 graduate of Clintwood High School and an avid baseball fan, who loved the Cincinnati Reds. Andy was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Hershall and Joyce Stallard and his maternal grandparents, Kermit and Laudeena Puckett; two uncles, Paul Puckett and Bruce Jones. Survivors include his wife, Jacklyn Stallard; son, Blake Stallard; two daughters, Kaitlyn Deel and Alexis Stallard; his mother, Connie Stallard; his father, Richard Stallard and wife, Carrie; one sister, Rachel Stallard and partner, Paige Decker; step-sister, Madison; his faithful canine companion, Shelby; many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends, Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. in the Clintwood Funeral Home Chapel. Services will begin at 7 p.m. with Steve Robinson officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home, 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, to proceed to Phipps Memorial Cemetery for graveside services at 1 p.m. Pallbearers will be fellow members of the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department. Honorary pallbearers are Jeremy Stallard, Matthew Jones, Elijah Phipps, Cainan Mullins and Clynis Phillips. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clintwoodfuneralhome.com. Clintwood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Stallard, Richard "Andy" Andrew
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Stallard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.