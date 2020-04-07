Maria "Leni" Stallard ABINGDON, Va. Maria Stallard, affectionately known as Leni, age 87, passed away at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Virginia, on Sunday morning, April 5, 2020. Ms. Stallard was born on June 18, 1932, in Kempten, Allgau, Germany, to the late Maximilian Joseph and Maria Garhammer Keller. Ms. Stallard was raised in Germany and resided there until she married the late Hubert Allen Stallard in 1954, and she became a citizen of the United States. From Germany, they moved to Pound, Virginia, and later to Salisbury, Maryland. After she retired from Wells-Fargo Bank as a loan officer, they moved back to Abingdon, Virginia. Ms. Stallard was incredibly gifted in all things domestic including: gardening, sewing, crocheting, and knitting. In addition to her parents and her husband, Ms. Stallard was preceded in death by two sisters, Gertraud Keller Detzel and Maximilie Karin Keller Miller. Those left to cherish Ms. Stallard's memory are six sisters-in-law, Eunice Dotson of Brook Park, Ohio, Georgie South (Don) of Independence, Missouri, Dorothy Kelly of Kent, Ohio, Geraldine Hurt (Robert) of Myrtle Beach, South Caroline, Norma Stallard of Pound, Virginia, and Anna Dotson (Buddy) of Defiance, Ohio; a multitude of nieces and nephews; and her good friends, George and Elizabeth Schaefer of Salisbury, Maryland. Ms. Stallard will be interred with her husband at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tennessee, in a private ceremony. No other services are scheduled at this time. The family and friends of Ms. Stallard would like to extend a heartfelt and sincere "thank you" to the staff at Commonwealth Senior Living and Johnston Memorial Hospital, for the care and kindness that was shared with her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ms. Stallard's name to the Sweet Memories Activities Fund at Commonwealth Senior Living, 860 Wolf Creek Trail, Abingdon, VA 24210. Condolences can be sent to Ms. Stallard's family at the funeral home's website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com. Snyder's Memorial Gardens, funeral home, is honored to serve the family of Ms. Maria Stallard.
