Stallard, Audrey Salyer

WISE, Va. Audrey Salyer Stallard, 87, departed this life on Saturday, January 11, 2020, to be united with her beloved husband of 62 years, Robert Emory "R.E." Stallard. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Erma Salyer; sister, Lillian Lane; brother, Arthur Jr.; and sister-in-law, Margaret. Next to her family, she loved her church, Nash's Chapel Baptist Church, where she was a member since 1959. She taught Sunday School for over 50 years and held many offices and served numerous committees. Audrey graduated at age 16 as class valedictorian from Ervinton High School. Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling, camping, sewing and quilting. Reading was a lifetime enjoyment, including Bible and daily devotional reading. She was an avid Atlanta Braves baseball fan. Audrey is survived by her daughters, Donna Ewald of Wise, Pam Johnson and husband, Drew, of Wise, and Kimberly Greear and husband, Carl, of Abingdon; eight grandchildren, Hilary Clark, Chad Clark, Josh Ewald, Tyler Ewald, Lindsey Sartin, Christopher Johnson, Daniel Greear and Emily Greear; ten great-grandchildren, Ryland Smith, Rose Smith, Raeana Smith, Reid Smith, Emma Sartin, Zoe Sartin, Adaline Sartin, Kailee Ewald, Gavin Ewald and Tanner Clark; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services for Audrey Salyer Stallard will be conducted at 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, Va., with Pastor Johnny Adkins officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m until time of services at 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, Va. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Nash Cemetery in Wise, Va. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Home, 1621 Norton Road SW, Wise, VA 24293, is in charge of arrangements.
