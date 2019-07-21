ABINGDON, Va. Karen Sue Stacy, age 49, passed on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Bristol Regional Medical Center. Karen was a former resident of Grundy, Va. before moving to Abingdon 20 years ago. She was a graduate of Grundy High School and owned her own hair salon before moving to Abingdon. Karen currently served as a clerk for the Abingdon, Va. U.S. Post Office, a position she held for 20 years. She is survived by her children, Meagan Alyssa Stacy and Jared Mason Stacy, both of Abingdon, Va.; parents, Aubrey and Lola Stacy of Abingdon, Va.; sister, Kathy Woodson of Gray, Tenn.; brother, Ken Stacy and wife, Jo, of Bristol, Va.; and several nieces. Her entire family invites her friends and acquaintences alike to celebrate her life and mourn their loss. Visitation with the family will be held from 5 until 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Darrell Davis officiating. The committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Family and friends wishing to attend the committal are asked to meet at the cemetery. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Karen Sue Stacy is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.