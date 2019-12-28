Patricia Ann Smith Sproles, age 65, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center after a long courageous fight from an extended illness. She was born September 20, 1954 in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Robert R. and Vernell F. Smith. Patricia was a travel agent for The Travel Shop in Abingdon, Virginia. She was a loving wife, mother and nana to her family who were her entire world. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Robert Ray Smith and David Lee Smith. Survivors include her husband, Stephen Allen Sproles; children, Jerry Sproles and wife Julie Heather Eastridge and husband, Danny, Josh Sproles and wife, Danielle, Chris Sproles and wife, Beth; grandchildren, Chloe Eastridge, Gracie Eastridge, Abbie Sproles, Willow Sproles, Spencer Sproles, Jack Sproles, Camden Sproles, Hunter Ball and Peyton Ball; sisters, Joyce Fleenor, Brenda Hoard, and Ginger Strahan; brothers, Randy Smith and Ricky Smith. No services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.