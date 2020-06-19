Novella Denton Sproles, age 87, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1933 in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late George and Ida Mae Shaffer Denton. Novella was a member of El Shadia Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Sproles; sisters, Mary Crosswhite, Ruth Fleenor, Eva Lee Brooks and Goldie Sproles; and brother, Avery Denton. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Matthew Stewart officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eddie Crosswhite, Phil Denton, Gary Fleenor, Bobby Gobble, Bobby Lee Gobble and Chris Fleenor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, 801 Bamboo Rd, Boone, NC 28607 or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Former pastor's wife admits to stealing from Bristol church
-
Rural Retreat woman wins $177,777 from Virginia Lottery
-
Watch Now: Bites of Bristol: Lebanon Bonanza is last one in region
-
Local businessman gives building to Boys & Girls Club
-
Watch Now: Drug cartels fueling Mountain Empire’s meth epidemic
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.