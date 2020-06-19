Novella Denton Sproles, age 87, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1933 in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late George and Ida Mae Shaffer Denton. Novella was a member of El Shadia Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Sproles; sisters, Mary Crosswhite, Ruth Fleenor, Eva Lee Brooks and Goldie Sproles; and brother, Avery Denton. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Matthew Stewart officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eddie Crosswhite, Phil Denton, Gary Fleenor, Bobby Gobble, Bobby Lee Gobble and Chris Fleenor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, 801 Bamboo Rd, Boone, NC 28607 or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

