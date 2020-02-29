Isaac "Hershel" Sproles, age 91, of Knoxville, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was a member of Island Home Baptist Church, a retired mail carrier for United States Postal Service, and a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War. Preceded in death by wives, Mary Lou Sproles and Ruth King Sproles; and parents, Charlie and Ida Bell Sproles. Survived by children, Kathy D. Black (Danny) and Alan D. Sproles (Judy Ann); grandchildren, Jamie L. Severance, Tambra L. Byrd, and Kristy G. Moore; great-grandchildren, Michael C. Severance, Gabriel J. Severance, Bobbi-Jo R. Byrd, Samantha M. Byrd, and Bailey R. Byrd, Brittney Landon, McKayla Patrick, Tevontae Patrick, and Darius Harper; brother, Don W. Sproles; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his family at Trinity Hills. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Rose Mortuary Broaday Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. David Collins officiating. The family and friends will meet at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 3 p.m. intermnet service. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Isaac Sproles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments