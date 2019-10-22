Betty Kennedy Sproles received her freedom from life's trials, troubles, and tribulations on October 19, 2019 and entered into Heaven to be with her heavenly father. The funeral service will be conducted at 8 p.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Minister David Wilson officiating. The committal and interment will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in Hendricks Cemetery with Minister Ray Davis officiating. Pallbearers will be Cody Browning, Matthew Brooks, Gordon Barker, Jr. Gary Hobbs, Craig Kennedy, Jeff Kennedy. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tommy Sproles and Scotty Sproles. The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorials be made to Hendricks Cemetery in care of Linda Sproles, 6204 Appaloosa Road, Mendota, VA 24270. Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mrs. Sproles.