GLADE SPRING, Va. Edd Sherman Sprinkle, 69, of Glade Spring, Va, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Edd was born on January 7, 1950 and is the son of Jack and Ester Noonkester Sprinkle of Bristol, Va. Edd was a truck driver and had worked for Ladd Transportation Company for many years. In addition to his parents, Mr. Sprinkle is survived by his sister, Mikki Barker and husband, Gary, of Meadowview, Va.; granddaughter, Hali Taylor and husband, T.J. of Glade Spring, Va.; as well as three great-grandchildren, Levi, Brooklyn, and Harper Taylor, all of Glade Spring, Va. Services for Mr. Sprinkle will be held privately at a later date. "....And I'll be an old troubadour when I'm gone..." Online condolences may be expressed at frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abingdon, Va is honored to serve the Sprinkle family.