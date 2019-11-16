Springs, Azarene

Mrs. Azarene Springs departed this life Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Ballad Bristol Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice Professional service and care of Mrs. Azarene Springs and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423)764-8584.
