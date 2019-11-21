Azarene Virginia Springs, the last daughter of the late John C. and Annie Mae Clouden Cooke Sr., passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was born on August 29,, 1940, in Abingdon, Virginia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Springs; one son, James LaVel Young; two brothers, Clyde Cooke and James Spears; two sisters, Mrs. Rosa Horton and Mrs. Sylvia C. Turner. Azarene attended Everflowing Well Church and was devoted to serving God to the fullest. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her brother, Harrison Cooke, Columbus, Ga.; her son, Lafonda Lee Cooke, Bristol, Va.; four daughters, Lamara C. Butler, Bristol, Va., Archenia A. Shaw, Gastonia, N.C., Santina A. Young, Bristol, Tenn. and her pride and joy who she was devoted to giving her the best of the best, Sherika N. Young, Bristol, Va.; a very special nephew, Samuel Cooke; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews and cousins. A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Everflowingwell Church, Bristol Tenn. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the hour of service. Burial will follow at High Point Cemetery, Abingdon, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice. Professional service and care of Mrs. Azarene Springs and family are entrusted to R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc. (423)764-8584