ATKINS, Va. Vaughn Kilby Spencer, age 89, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home in Atkins. Mr. Spencer was born in Grayson County, Va., to the late Humphrey Kilby Spencer and Bertha Jones Spencer and was preceded in death by his grandson, Scott Pierce. He served in the U.S. Navy in Korean Conflict. He attended drafting school and worked for Brunswick for several years and later enjoyed farming and fishing. Survivors include his wife, Joy Spencer; children, Mark Spencer and special friend, Nippi Mclauglin, and Rene Pierce and special friend, Terry Billings; sister, Kate Chandler and husband, Guy, of Grand Rapids, Mich.; grandchildren, Katlyn Spencer and Shawn Spencer; step grandchildren, Brianna Ritter and Kat Ritter; sister-in-law, Margaret Heath of Glade Spring, Va.; and his special pet, Butch. Private graveside funeral services will be held at New Hope Cemetery in Grayson County. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Spencer family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Load comments
Most Popular
-
Grandmother of deceased Blountville toddler arrested on felony burglary charges
-
First Bristol, Va. resident tests positive for COVID-19
-
Angela Boswell’s father said she wasn’t welcomed back, affidavit states
-
UPDATE: Northam to issue a stay-at-home order for Virginia
-
Blountville child's death remains under investigation
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.