Charles Cleatus Spence Sr., 73, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, in Bristol, Va. He was born in Wyoming Co., W.Va., a son of the late Clyde and Helen Spence. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Dreama Warf Spence; granddaughter, Candice Lauren Baumgardner; and nephew, Clyde William Spence. Charles was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a distinguished Navy veteran having served in the Vietnam War. During his service he was in special operations and received many honors for his service. After serving in the Navy, Charles was a Bristol, Va. fireman, he also owned and operated Spence Paint and Wallpaper and Spence Inspections. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club and attended Fellowship Chapel Church, Bristol, VA. Charles is survived by his daughters, Gina Spence Brown and husband, Mark and Kathryn Spence; son, Charles C. Spence II; granddaughter, Christina Lambert; great-grandson, Zachary Lambert; brothers, Harvey Spence, Richard Spence, and David Spence; sisters, Mary Franks and Robin Headrick; several nieces and nephews, and host of extended family. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremations Service, 417 Lee St Bristol, Va. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home chapel with Dr. Allen Roberts officiating. The family would like to express their thanks to his friends, Betty Barger, Julie Smith, Linda Barger and Barry Henry. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Lamont St., & Veterans Way, Johnson City, TN 37604. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Spence and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.

