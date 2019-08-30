Charles Cleatus Spence Sr., 73, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, in Bristol, Va. He was born in Wyoming County, W.Va., a son of the late Clyde and Helen Spence. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremations Service, 417 Lee St., Bristol, Va. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Allen Roberts officiating. The family would like to express their thanks to his friends, Betty Barger, Julie Smith, Linda Barger and Barry Henry. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to James H.Quillen VA Medical Center, Lamont St, & Veterans Way Johnson City, TN 37604. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Spence and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
