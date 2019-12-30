Mr. Kenneth "Jacky" Spears Jr., age 59, of Watauga, Tenn., went home to be with his Lord on Friday, December 27, 2019, at his residence. A native of Bluff City, he was the son of the late Kenneth Jack Spears Sr. and Betty Jean Fair Spears. He was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church. Mr. Spears worked for forty years with Modern Forge. He was a simple country boy who enjoyed working with his hands, riding his motorcycles and rebuilding old cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lakita Spears and a granddaughter, Ashlyn Hope Spears. Those left to cherish his memory include two sisters, Carol Bierbaum and husband, Steve, Bluff City and Donna Cartmell and husband, Charles, Bristol Va.; his former wife, Lettie Spears, Bluff City; nieces, Kimberly Carr and husband, Mike, Bluff City, Kayla McCord and husband, Sam, Kingsport and Audrey Hatcher and husband, Trey, Bristol and a special little buddy, John Kyle "Tiger" McMurry; three fur babies, Rocky, Sassie and Sandy; several aunts and uncles also survive. A service to honor the life of Mr. Kenneth "Jacky" Spears Jr. will be conducted at 8 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Eddie Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service or at the home of a sister, Carol Bierbaum at any time. Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 3 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, in Spears Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Clayburn John Spears, Michael Taylor, Mark Mccracken, Bart Johnson, Tyler Stansberry and Bill Ingram. Honorary pallbearers will be his co-workers at Modern Forge. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Memorial and Honor Program, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38102-1905. Online condolences may be sent to the family and viewed by visiting our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Spears family. Office: (423) 542-2232 Obituary Line: (423) 543-4917.