Nancy June Sparger, age 92, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home in Bristol, Tennessee. Born in June 11, 1927, the daughter of the late Samuel C. and Eula Roberts Sparger, she was preceded in death by brothers, William G. and Jack C. Sparger. Survivors include her brother, Donald R. Sparger; nephews, Timothy B. and Jerry R. Sparger; a niece, Virginia (Ginger) Dugger; and several great nieces and nephews. A graduate of Tennessee High School and Virginia Intermont Collage, June retired from the Bristol Tennessee City Government after over 45 years of service, where she served in many capacities, including as a city judge and city treasurer. June loved family, friends, her animals, gardening and good food. She was a friend to all that had the pleasure of knowing her. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, in Shelby Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Healing Hands Health Center, 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Sparger family.