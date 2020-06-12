CHILHOWIE, Va. Rosemary Somervell, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. Rosemary was born in Germany and met her husband, William Somervell, while he was serving in the military. They married in Germany and moved back the states in 1964. He preceded her in death in 2007. She enjoyed her outdoor activities picking berries, ginseng hunting, her flowers and gardening. She loved her family, her friends and helping other people. She will be sadly missed by her children, David Somervell, Daniel Somervell, Susanne Hall, Karen Henderson, Pamela Stoker; her brother, Otto; her sister, Analiese Steinberger; eleven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Rich Valley Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Paul Shallenburg officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. She will be buried beside her husband in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to family to assist with expenses. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel is serving the Somervell family.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Barter bringing live theater to Moonlite Drive-in
-
Watch Now: Woman, 37, recovering from stroke she had two weeks after giving birth
-
Man charged in fatal Bristol stabbing said he thought he used a pencil
-
Social media post leads to Abingdon police chief’s retirement
-
Board supports reopening schools in August
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.