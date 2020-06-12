CHILHOWIE, Va. Rosemary Somervell, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va. Rosemary was born in Germany and met her husband, William Somervell, while he was serving in the military. They married in Germany and moved back the states in 1964. He preceded her in death in 2007. She enjoyed her outdoor activities picking berries, ginseng hunting, her flowers and gardening. She loved her family, her friends and helping other people. She will be sadly missed by her children, David Somervell, Daniel Somervell, Susanne Hall, Karen Henderson, Pamela Stoker; her brother, Otto; her sister, Analiese Steinberger; eleven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Rich Valley Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Paul Shallenburg officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. She will be buried beside her husband in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to family to assist with expenses. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel is serving the Somervell family.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.