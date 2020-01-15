ABINGDON, Va. Mary Anne Halsey Snow went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Glory on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with Carcinosarcoma. She was generous, kind, open-hearted, and selfless. An eternal optimist, she saw only the sparkle in life and overlooked the flaws. She loved family vacations to Hilton Head Island and loved the ocean and marine life. Her home was always a place for people to feel celebrated and loved. When her granddaughters arrived, she welcomed them joyfully into her life and cherished them dearly. Nothing made her happier than going to the park with her grandchildren or having grandchildren stay overnight at her house, where she could have pajama parties with her girls. She loved her friends, of which she had many. Mary Anne had boundless energy, and her heart was overflowing with so much love and care for all of her family and friends. She was a role model to her daughter and grandchildren and all those who knew her. Mary Anne was born on July 14, 1950, to Christine and Norman Halsey of Camp, Va. Both parents and her older sister, Betty Halsey Stoots predeceased her. She leaves behind her husband, J. Dayton Snow, whom she married in 1969; her daughter, Tara Snow Weitzel, son-in-law, Stephen Weitzel; and her two beautiful granddaughters, Isabella and Katerina Weitzel of Atlanta, Ga. Also surviving is her special nephew, Michael Stoots, as well as her beloved cat, Sammy. She was a member of the United Methodist Church where she was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith. She also witnessed the baptism of her daughter, son-in-law and both granddaughters. She was a member of the Seed Savers Exchange and very active in organic gardening at her home in Abingdon. She also loved to write short stories and poetry, some of which later went on to be published. She instilled in her daughter a great love of art, literature, music, nature and animals. The family wants to thank the incredible team with Ballad Hospice for providing loving care and doing everything humanly possible to assist this wonderful woman. We would also like to thank Reverend Joe Flint of Atlanta, Ga. who shared wonderful prayers of healing and comfort for Mary Anne, and thanks to special friends Bunty and Kathy. Her beautiful spirit will live on through her family. Her absence will be a great sorrow until we meet again in the presence of Jesus. Friends and loved ones will be received for the visitation on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1 p.m., followed by the funeral ceremony at 2 p.m. at Pleasant View United Methodist Church, 18416 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, with Pastor Dale Gilbert officiating. Private interment will follow at Blue Springs Methodist Church Cemetery in Sugar Grove. Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. Mary Anne Halsey Snow and her family are in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Mary Anne Halsey Snow
Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
Pleasant View United Methodist Church
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
Pleasant View United Methodist Church
