Jeffrey Alexander "Alex" Sneed, 35, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at his residence. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Fellowship Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Fellowship Chapel with Pastor Scott Price officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Special Olympics Virginia, 3212 North Skipwith Road #100, Richmond, VA 23294. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Sneed and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. ph.#: (276) 669-6141.
