Jeffrey Alexander "Alex" Sneed, 35, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at his residence. He was a life long resident of Washington County, Va., and was a graduate of John Battle High School, where he played on two Virginia State Champion Baseball Teams. He graduated from Emory and Henry and loved the Virginia Tech Hokies. Alex also enjoyed hunting, watching Nascar, and playing golf. Alex is survived by one son, Nicholas Wayne Sneed of Salisbury, N.C.; his mother, Rebecca Barker and her husband, Daryll Thacker, of Bristol, Va.; his father, Jeff Sneed and his wife, Lynn, of Bristol, Tenn.; his maternal grandparents, W. Robert and Sonia McCracken "Mim and Pap" of Abingdon, Va.; two sisters, Megan Myers and her husband, Michael, of North Wilkesboro, N.C., and Whitney Playl and her husband, Stephen, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; one brother, Sean Sneed of Arlington, Va.; one niece, Madelyn Grace Myers; and two nephews, Grayson Playl and Anderson Playl. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Fellowship Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fellowship Chapel with Pastor Scott Price officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Special Olympics Virginia, 3212 North Skipwith Road #100, Richmond, VA 23294. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Sneed and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. ph.#: (276) 669-6141.
