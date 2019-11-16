Snead, John "Odd" Oliver

SALTVILLE, Va. John Oliver "Odd" Snead, age 82, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. He was a life long resident of the Tumbling Creek area. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved fishing and hunting with his boys, and was also known to tell a tall tale or two. Mr. Snead was a retired miner with U.S. Gypsum Co. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Helton Snead; sister, Mabel Murdock; and brothers, Raymond, Thurn and Gene Snead. He is survived by his son, Danny Snead of Saltville, Va.; daughters, Amy Gardner and husband, Doug, of Winston-Salem, N.C., and LeAnna Holmes and husband, Jak, of Rural Retreat, Va.; brother, Charlie Snead of Saltville, Va.; nine grandsons; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home with Brother Kenneth Presnell officiating. The family will receive friends 1:30 until 3 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Mount Rose Mausoleum in Glade Spring, Va. Due to his love of all animals, memorial donations may be made to the Margaret B. Mitchell Spay/Neuter Clinic, 16222 Lee Hwy., Bristol, VA 24202. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va., is honored to be serving the John Oliver "Odd" Snead family.

