ABINGDON, Va. Beulah Francis Moody Snead, age 83, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at her daughter's home in Morganton, N.C. Mrs. Snead was a former dietician at Cederlawn Health Care and attended Abingdon Church of the Nazerene. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Dolphus Moody and Grace Eugenia Smith Moody; husband, Douglas Snead; children, Doris Ann Davenport, William Eugene Snead, and James Leonard Snead; brother, Wayne Moody; and sisters, Barbara Lethcoe and Carrie Widener. Mrs. Snead is survived by two daughters, Teresa Woody of Morganton, N.C. and Linda Sproles of Bristol, Tenn.; two sons, Doug Snead and wife, Carolyn, of Christiansburg, Va., and Jimmy Snead and wife, Penny, of Mendota, Va.; brother, Jimmy Moody of Meadowview, Va.; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Minister Michael Henley officiating. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum of Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Eric Abel, Randy Castle, Jimmy Snead, Skylar Welch, Danny Gobble, and Penny Snead serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Beulah Francis Moody Snead is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.