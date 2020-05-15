Snapp, Peggy Powell

GLADE SPRING, Va. Peggy Powell Snapp, age 87, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home. Peggy loved her family. She enjoyed country and gospel music, and when she was able, going to church at Glade Presbyterian. Peggy enjoyed being with her senior citizens group. When she wasn't with her family or friends eating out and enjoying one another's company, she could be found watching The Price Is Right or anything on RFD TV. Her kind and sweet way will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Snapp; parents, George and Nonnie Powell; sisters, Sadie Sturgill, Merle Powell, Imagene Bonham and Opal Leonard; brothers, Ernest Powell and Eddie Powell. Peggy is survived by her brothers, Don Powell and wife, Mae, and Ron Powell and wife, Barbara, all of Marion, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Blake Frazier officiating. Burial at Old Glade Presbyterian Church Cemetery will be private. The family will receive friends Sunday from 5 until 6 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Juse Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share memories of Peggy Powell Snapp, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Peggy's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion VA 24354.
Service information
May 17
Funeral Service
Sunday, May 17, 2020
6:00PM
6:00PM
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
May 17
Visitation at the Funeral Home
Sunday, May 17, 2020
5:00PM-6:00PM
5:00PM-6:00PM
Seaver-Brown Chapel
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA 24354
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation at the Funeral Home begins.
Tags
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.