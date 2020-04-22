Thelma May Cook Gibbons Smith, age 89, of Bristol, Va., went home to be with Jesus on Monday, April 20, 2020. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Allen Roberts officiating. The service will be available for viewing by livestream at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: OOCXOG. Burial will be private at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Thelma Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries