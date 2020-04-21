Thelma May Cook Gibbons Smith, age 89, of Bristol, Va., went home to be with Jesus on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was a faithful loving Christian wife and mother. Thelma was born August 21, 1930, in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late Joseph and Leafy May Trent Cook. She lived most of her life the Bristol area and a member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Edgar Eugene Gibbons and Edward Smith; and several brothers and sisters. Survivors include her daughters, Cindy Denham and husband, Kenny, Sandy Eads and husband, Jeff, and Debbie Cross and friend, Tom; son, Gene Gibbons Jr.; sister, JoAnn Jackson; five grandsons, four granddaughters, four great-granddaughters, five great-grandsons; stepdaughter, Glenna Clark and husband, Danny; one step-grandson, one step great-granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, April 23, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Allen Roberts officiating. The service will be available for viewing by livestream at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: OOCXOG. Burial will be private at Mountain Home National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local food pantry. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Thelma Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries