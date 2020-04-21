Thelma May Cook Gibbons Smith, age 89, of Bristol, Va., went home to be with Jesus on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was a faithful loving Christian wife and mother. Thelma was born August 21, 1930, in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late Joseph and Leafy May Trent Cook. She lived most of her life the Bristol area and a member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Edgar Eugene Gibbons and Edward Smith; and several brothers and sisters. Survivors include her daughters, Cindy Denham and husband, Kenny, Sandy Eads and husband, Jeff, and Debbie Cross and friend, Tom; son, Gene Gibbons Jr.; sister, JoAnn Jackson; five grandsons, four granddaughters, four great-granddaughters, five great-grandsons; stepdaughter, Glenna Clark and husband, Danny; one step-grandson, one step great-granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, April 23, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Allen Roberts officiating. The service will be available for viewing by livestream at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: OOCXOG. Burial will be private at Mountain Home National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local food pantry. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED THIS EVENING. FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 35 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION, MAINLY IN SHELTERED VALLEYS. * WHERE...IN TENNESSEE, JOHNSON, SOUTHEAST CARTER AND UNICOI COUNTIES. IN VIRGINIA, RUSSELL AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.