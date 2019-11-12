CASTLEWOOD, Va. Sara Stewart "Sally" Smith, 68, died on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at her home. Funeral Services for Sara Stewart "Sally" Smith will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, in Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Harry Layell and the Rev. Kevin S. Richardson officiating. Committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Temple Hill Memorial Park, in Castlewood, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Castlewood Funeral Home, in Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Smith family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
