CASTLEWOOD, Va. Sara "Sally" Stewart Smith, 68, died Sunday, November 10, 2019, at her home. She was born in Norton, Virginia, daughter of the late Eugene and Gladys Kinser Stewart Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Nelson Smith and one brother, Eugene Stewart Jr. She graduated from St. Paul High School and Appalachian State University. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church where she played the piano and the organ and also played at Fort Gibson United Methodist Church in Castlewood, Virginia. She is survived by her one son, Shannon David Smith and wife, Jeri, of St. Paul, Virginia; two sisters, Donna Jean Stewart of Lusby, Maryland and Jentlea Emmer Stewart of Tucker, Georgia; one brother, Robert Kinser Stewart and wife, Rita, of Atlanta, Georgia; two grandchildren, Kassidy and Alana Smith; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral Services for Sara "Sally" Stewart Smith will be conducted at 7 p.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Harry Layell and the Rev. Kevin S. Richardson officiating. Committal Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019, in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Virginia. Family and Friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Greg Smith, Matthew Smith, and the Men of St. Paul United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 5 till 7 p.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Smith family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

