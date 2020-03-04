Ruby Lee Smith went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born on November 18, 1925, to the late William and Blanche Teague. Also preceding her in death are her husband, Billy Smith of 51 years; sons, Larry and wife, Carol, Tommy, and Mark; sister-in-law, Joyce; granddaughter, Sherry; sister, Geneva; and brother, James Teague. Survivors include; Johnny, Jimmy and wife, Libby, Lois and husband, Glen, Mary, Billy, Ricky and wife, Lisa, Wayne and wife, Karen, Sheila and husband, Jeffrey, Jeffery and wife, Carla; brother, Denver Teague; sister, Bessie Geisler; several grandchildren, and great and great great-grandchildren. Special thanks to granddaughter Melissa Simcox for her years of dedication and love, as well as hospice caregivers, Cody and Brandie for the wonderful care and love they extended. Ruby was a wonderful and Godly mother to all her children and many others and the ROCK of this family. She was a lifelong member of New Hope Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the New Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. Dwayne Locklear officiating. The burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jimmie Conley, Mark Smith, Austin Cross, and Eddie Smith. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 12 until 2 p.m. A meal will be provided following the services in the Fellowship Hall. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
