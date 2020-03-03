Smith, Ruby Teague

Ruby Teague Smith, age 94, of Piney Flats, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

