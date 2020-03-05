Ruby Lee Smith went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the New Hope Baptist Church with the Rev. Dwayne Locklear officiating. The burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jimmie Conley, Mark Smith, Austin Cross, and Eddie Smith. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 12 until 2 p.m. A meal will be provided following the services in the Fellowship Hall. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
