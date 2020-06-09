Smith, Roger C. "Buzz"

SALTVILLE, Va. Roger C. "Buzz" Smith Sr., age 77, born on June 15, 1942, went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2020. He was a member of Mount View Baptist Church and loved his church family. Buzz was a brilliant chemical engineer and mathematician. He received a commendation from the Pentagon for his Anti Ballistic Sprint Missile Program. He operated two businesses in Saltville for 35 years, Phillips Auto and Saltville Lawn and Garden. He also served on the Saltville Health Commission and SIDA for many years. Buzz was preceded in death by a son, Bryan E. Smith; his parents, Robert and Elizabeth Smith; five sisters, Betty Brisco, Maizie Cahill, Connie Dvorak, Alice Smith, and Dot Smith; five brothers, Robert Smith, Wayne Smith, Phil Smith, Stanley Smith, and Jim Smith. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl "Sherry" Smith; son, Roger Smith Jr.; one brother, Don F. Smith of South Carolina; also several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. Earnest Henry, Greg Smith, and Karen Diel for their excellent kidney care, and also a special to friends and prayer warriors, John Yattes and Kathy Venable. A visitation will be held from 11 until 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at the Taylor Family Cemetery in Broadford, Va., with Pastor Sherill Dunn officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Roger C. "Buzz" Smith Sr. Family.
