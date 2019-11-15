Robert L. Smith of Bristol Va., joined the Lord and his wife in Heaven on November 13, 2019, at the age of 93. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Rick Light officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Entombment will be private at the Mountain View Mausoleum. Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
