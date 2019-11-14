Robert L. Smith of Bristol Va., joined the Lord and his wife in Heaven on November 13, 2019, at the age of 93. Robert was born in Washington County, Va., on March 13, 1926, to the late Howard and Eliza Smith. He was the youngest of 9 children. Robert was a World War II Veteran. He joined the Army at the age of 17 and served in the 87th Infantry Division under the command of third Army General George S. Patton. He served in Germany until the War ended. Robert truly had a servant's heart. He held several positions in the church as a lifelong member of McIver Presbyterian Church. Robert was a Boy Scout Leader and a member of the VFW, He loved to travel and go camping. Anyone who knew him enjoyed the fruits of his wonderful garden. Robert retired from Raytheon in 1988. Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Mildred G Smith; daughter, Linda Ellen Moretz, as well as two brothers and six sisters. Survivors include his son, Steve Smith and wife, Karen, of Bristol, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jason Moretz and wife, Catey of Roanoke, Va., Kara Campbell of Roanoke, Va., and Shawn Dixon of Alexandria, Va., three loving great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the entire Staff of Oakmont at Gordon Park for the exceptionally wonderful loving care provided everyday for the past three years. The loving kindness has truly been a blessing in all the lives they touch. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Rick Light officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Entombment will be private at the Mountain View Mausoleum. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Ballad Health Hospice House ,1 Medical Park Blvd., Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
